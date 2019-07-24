 --
WATCH: Sparks fly in thrilling King of the Hill

A new King of the Hill was crowned and saw the reign of two others extended today with a thrilling finale at #JaguarSHC.

8 fast cats score trophies at #JaguarSHC

The 10th Jaguar Simola Hillclimb was a successful affair for Team Jaguar, with a total of eight podium finishes for all eight entries across various categories.

WATCH: How to fix F1? 'Dangerous driving is what the fans want!' - Jeremy Clarkson

2019-07-24 14:30
jeremy clarkson

Image: YouTube

WARNING: This video contain harsh language

Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has always been a huge Formula 1 but that's no longer the case...

"I want that sport to be exciting again," said Clarkson in a recent expletive-laden YouTube video. He says he would rather watch a bunch of flowers grow than to sit and watch a Formula 1 race.

He shares some musings on how he would fix the sport:

1. "Get rid of the stewards. Dangerous driving is what the fans want. If someone had to do dangerous driving I would give them an extra 5 or 10 championship points.

2. "The cars have to be stronger. They have to be able to withstand wheel-to-wheel action without bits of wing coming off.

3. "The governing body must look at what did Cricket did: they had a five-day boring match and turned it into what we saw (what I was told we saw) in the final of the World Cup. I was watching the tennis final, just as exciting.

"Meanwhile there's Lewis Hamilton hmm 'I'll just wait for a pit stop to come in and I'll overtake Bottas that way. All of you f**k off.

"...Let's turn it into a proper sport again, and not some health and safety exercise."

What do you think of the current state of F1? Do you agree with Clarkson? Email us

Watch the video below to see what Clarkson thinks is wrong with F1:

Nutrition behind the wheel: Here are the types of food to avoid while driving and why you should never drive on an empty tank

2019-07-24 09:32

2019-07-24 09:32

