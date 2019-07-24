WATCH: How to fix F1? 'Dangerous driving is what the fans want!' - Jeremy Clarkson

WARNING: This video contain harsh language

Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has always been a huge Formula 1 but that's no longer the case...

"I want that sport to be exciting again," said Clarkson in a recent expletive-laden YouTube video. He says he would rather watch a bunch of flowers grow than to sit and watch a Formula 1 race.

He shares some musings on how he would fix the sport:

1. "Get rid of the stewards. Dangerous driving is what the fans want. If someone had to do dangerous driving I would give them an extra 5 or 10 championship points.



2. "The cars have to be stronger. They have to be able to withstand wheel-to-wheel action without bits of wing coming off.



3. "The governing body must look at what did Cricket did: they had a five-day boring match and turned it into what we saw (what I was told we saw) in the final of the World Cup. I was watching the tennis final, just as exciting.



"Meanwhile there's Lewis Hamilton hmm 'I'll just wait for a pit stop to come in and I'll overtake Bottas that way. All of you f**k off.



"...Let's turn it into a proper sport again, and not some health and safety exercise."