Thief poses as classic-car buyer, steals R31-million Ferrari 288 GTO during test drive

2019-05-16 10:35
ferrari

Image: Supplied

German police have recovered a valuable 1980s Ferrari stolen during a test drive and are searching for the man believed to have sped off with the car while posing as a would-be buyer.

The red Ferrari 288 GTO, first registered in 1985, is believed to be worth more than $2.2-million.

A man answering an advertisement turned up for a sales appointment in Duesseldorf on Monday, then sped off with the vehicle when the seller got out of the car to swap places during a test drive.

ferrari

Image: AFP

The Ferrari was recovered Tuesday in the nearby Grevenbroich area, where it was hidden in a garage. Police are still seeking the thief and released a picture Wednesday of a middle-aged man, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

ferrari thief

                                                                  Image: Supplied

Read more on:    ferrari  |  cars  |  theft

