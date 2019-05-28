 --
'Return the Stolen to the People' - Would you buy a drug lord's Lambo? Mexico auctions luxury cars seized from criminals

2019-05-28 15:15

AFP

mexican auction_pedro pardo afp

Luxury cars auctioned at Los Pinos former presidential residence in Mexico City, on May 21, 2019. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

The Mexican government has auctioned a Lamborghini and other luxury car brands - all seized assets from criminal gangs - as part of a so-called 'Robin Hood' programme to help the poor.

A selection of vehicles were put on display for potential buyers ahead of the auction.

According to a report by AFP , Mexican authorities announced earlier in May that the country would auction off scores of luxury cars seized by police, as its austerity-crusading president seeks to send a message in a country where powerful criminals often wield their bling with impunity.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the proceeds from the sale of the 82 cars sold would be invested in poor communities.

According to the DailyMailUK, some of the vehicles included in the lot of 82 cars were 17 black, bulletproof Chevrolet Suburbans, a 2007 Lamborghini Murcielago, three Porsches, a Ford Mustang and a 2016 Ford Shelby pickup.

Read the original story here.

The auction, said AFP, was held by the "Institute to Return the Stolen to the People", a branch of the Mexican Finance Ministry that is in charge of selling property seized from purported drug dealers and tax cheaters, said the report.


"Everything that is seized (from criminals) will now be given to communities, especially the country's poor communities," said Obrador.

Lopez Obrador, 65, took office in December with a promise to "transform" a country fed up with crime and corruption.

The official tasked with heading the new institute, Ricardo Rodriguez, said its mission was to undo what he called a "reverse Robin Hood effect" in Mexico.

"They were robbing from the poor and giving it to the corrupt. Not anymore. Now (the president's) instructions are to give back to the people, the legitimate owners of these resources," he said.

The total value of the entry-level bids for the vehicles is around 28 million pesos ($1.5 million), though officials expect the final bids will come in higher, he said.

Real estate and jewels seized from criminals and corrupt politicians will go under the hammer in separate auctions, he said.

The vehicle auction was held at the former presidential residence, Los Pinos, which Lopez Obrador has forsworn and turned into a cultural center.

The president, widely known as "AMLO," has also given up the presidential bodyguards, jet and 60% of the salary.

Lopez Obrador, who won last year's election in a landslide, remains widely popular in a country that was hungry for change after years of corruption and violent crime that has claimed more than 250 000 lives since 2006.

But he faces growing criticism for failing to curb the violence: the first quarter of the year set a new record for homicides. And experts accuse him of lacking a clear strategy for fighting the country's deeply entrenched, multi-billion-dollar drug cartels.

2019-05-28 12:40

