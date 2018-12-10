'I'm still living everything that happened, it doesn't go away' - Ex-convict 'Jub Jub' leads SA road safety campaign

In a bid to lower South Africa's notorious road death toll, the Gauteng Department of Safety has launched a campaign aptly named 'Asifikeni' meaning 'Let's Arrive'.

Rapper and ex-convict Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, along with other celebrities, have joined forces with the Gauteng government to reduce the alarming number of fatalities on our roads.



During the 2017 and beginning of 2018 festive season, the road death toll declined by 11% to 1527, still a horrendous number.

This campaign hits home in more ways than one since Jub Jub was convicted of killing four schoolchildren and severely injuring two pedestrians in a car crash in 2012 while driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.



Maarohanye and his co-accused, Themba Tshabalala, were sentenced in 2012 and released from jail in early 2017 after their sentences were reduced from the initial 25 years.

According to Drum the campaign, 'Asifikeni', is the brainchild of Blackbrain Pictures co-owner Mandla N, to help keep the roads safe.



In a television interview on eNCA earlier in December, Jub Jub says: "I would like to encourage South Africans to be more vigilant and responsible on the roads.

"I know the tragedy of losing people you love, also having been the perpetrator, I urge all South Africans to be responsible and be safe."

The star says he is using his voice as a platform for change and he really has learnt the hard way.





Maarohanye said: "It's all about the choices, since I came out I don't know how many cars I've seen... Mini Coopers, GTIs.

"I've seen so many people do the same thing and I'll be standing next to a friend of mine, do these people know what is going to happen in five minutes. You don't actually see what's going to happen but just that moment when it changes.

"You'll get a 25-year sentence, somebody is going to die, you'll live with it for the rest of your life.

"You'll carry burdens, it's unnecessary. So, for me I think it's very relevant to be part of this campaign because nobody is going to listen to a ‘Mandla’. I did what I did. I went to prison for it, I came out. I'm still living everything that happened since 2010, it doesn't go away. If that's the lifestyle you want to live, then go ahead."



According to Drum, other celebrities in the campaign include Kelly Khumalo, Jub Jub's mother of his son, Dineo Nchabeleng, DJ Sabby and Nelisiwe Sibiya.

Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck says: "Road Safety is a Team activity - it is not something to be achieved by one campaign, an individual or a department. Having well-known voices add their support to campaigns is a good strategy to get the message across.

"It may be a more sensitive and controversial (especially for the family of the deceased) if the message is coming from the person found guilty in causing a deadly road crash.

"What's important is for celebrities like Jub Jub to keep in mind that such messages will require total commitment to the cause and setting a continuous example when they're on the road - people will follow what you do more than what you say."

