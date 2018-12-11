 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

Elon Musk tweeted that SA's first Tesla showroom could open in 2019

2018-12-11 10:17

Image: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

Tesla owner Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa, tweeted that his electric car company could open its first store in Africa by the end of 2019. 

The 47-year-old was born in Pretoria and moved to Canada at the age of 17 to study at Queen's University.

READ: DRIVEN - Tesla Model S

Musk posted a tweet about 11 new Tesla dealerships opening in the United States. One of his Twitter followers asked when the Tesla CEO would open a branch in South Africa. Musk replied "probably end of next year". 

But don't hold your breath on Musk's tweet.

In March 2016, the billionaire tweeted that Tesla's smallest and cheapest car, the Model 3, would make its way to SA. Almost three years later we are yet to see a Model 3 on SA roads. 

South Africa's electric-vehicle charging infrastructure is not as widely available in comparison to other countries and another stumbling block is the high cost of electric vehicles. 

In September, Jaguar, in partnership with electric vehicle charging authority GridCars, set up 82 new public charging stations in the country’s major hubs and along frequently-travelled holiday routes.

The R30-million infrastructure investment according the automaker will make day-to-day travel, as well as longer day trips and even very long journeys possible for owners of electric vehicles. 

But with Musk tweeting that SA will see its first Tesla store next year, hopefully he'll finally fulfill his promise of bringing the Model 3 to local shores.

 

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

BMW's futuristic Vision iNEXT: A glimpse at the future of 'personal mobility'

2018-12-10 14:25
Read more on:    tesla  |  sean parker  |  south africa  |  industry news

Most ReadEditor's Choice
'I'm still living everything that happened, it doesn't go away' - Ex-convict 'Jub Jub' leads SA road safety campaign Subaru's all-new Forester SUV arrives on local dealership floors - We have details, pricing and specs WATCH: Jeep's fastest SUV yet - Grand Cherokee Trackhawk takes on classic 'poster cars' in epic drag race This couple said 'I do' in a Porsche at 112km/h... and the internet isn’t too thrilled E21, E30 E36... BMW’s popular 3 Series through the years
WATCH: The luxury Porsche Macan SUV receives a few updates, along with a diesel-free line-up Meet racer Wade Young - SA's greatest motorsport athlete you've probably never even heard of Here's why you should go for an expensive vehicle and not a 'cheapie' - 5 top tips for car-shopping over the festive period WATCH: Here are some supercar facts you might not know Clunk! Grind! 10 car noises you shouldn't ignore in SA
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 