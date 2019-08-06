SEE: More than R230-million was spent on government cars

From luxury BMWs to budget VW Polos, the government purchased a host of new vehicles in July 2019.

Using Naamsa's latest info we can give you an indication of just how much money was spent on new cars.

Calculating the cost is, of course, not a precise figure but we've calculated the total figure based on the entry-level price of each vehicle. It's possible that Government could have specced these vehicles to a much higher price and/or received a discount for purchasing units in bulk.

Our full list can be seen at the end of this article, so here's a quick highlight of the estimated costs involved:

The Nissan NP300/Hardbody sold 312 units in July 2019 and assuming all 312 units were the base version (retailing for R232 200), government spent R72 446 400 on this bakkie alone.

The Isuzu D-Max, which was the second best-selling government vehicle last month, cost the government R35 686 000 to acquire all 140 units.

The BMW 3 Series, the only premium vehicle on government's procurement list, sold 80 units at R649 253 for the base model. Total spend on the 3 Series was R51 940 240.

South Africa's favourite vehicle, the Toyota Hilux, sold 31 units at R265 000, accounting for R8 215 000.

The vehicles in our top 10 list had a total cost of R231 094 340.

