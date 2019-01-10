SEE: Here's how many cars are set to be sold in SA this year

Naamsa predicts a major increase in local vehicle production in 2019 as it reveals some of the local industry's biggest challenges and shares its outlook for the year ahead.

Following a minor improvement in new vehicle sales (1.9%) in 2017 – new vehicle sales declined by 1.0% from 552 190 units in 2018 compared to 557 703 units in 2017.

What are some of the biggest issues affecting the industry?



Naamsa: "South Africa critically needs to achieve higher economic growth to fulfil its potential, address the many challenges confronting the country in terms of development and employment and to deliver improvement in the quality of life.

"A higher economic growth rate is also essential to support higher domestic new vehicle sales volumes."

What about the year ahead?

Naamsa said: "At this stage, an improvement of around 1.0% in aggregate sales volumes is projected. However, most automotive companies are planning their operations on the basis of a flat market in 2019.



"Factoring in the expected improvement in exports, domestic production of motor vehicles in South Africa increased increase from 601 178 vehicles produced in 2017 to about 610 000 vehicles in 2018. An improvement in industry vehicle production of about 8.0% was projected for 2019 to reach about 657 500 units."

Car sales in 2019

Naamsa predicts 558 000 vehicles to be sold locally compared to the 552 190 achieved in 2018. Last year, the organisation predicted 572 000 models sold.



SA car sales 2015 - 2018: info by Naamsa



