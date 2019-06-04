 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Sparks fly in thrilling King of the Hill

A new King of the Hill was crowned and saw the reign of two others extended today with a thrilling finale at #JaguarSHC.

8 fast cats score trophies at #JaguarSHC

The 10th Jaguar Simola Hillclimb was a successful affair for Team Jaguar, with a total of eight podium finishes for all eight entries across various categories.

SA vehicle sales: VW Polo Vivo does it again in May

2019-06-04 08:57
polo vivo

Image: Quickpic

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo has no intent of letting up as it continues to dominate sales in the passenger car market. It racked up a sales figure of 2478 units, followed by the bigger Polo on 1390 units.

In third place is the ever-popular Toyota Fortuner on 1319 units, followed by the Hyundai Grandi10 on 738 units.

Strong numbers

In fifth place is the Toyota Etios on 719 units, ahead of its SUV brother, the Rav4 on 708 units. The Renault Kwid, on 634 units, slots into seventh place. 

The Ford EcoSport did good on 586 units to go ahead of the Volkswagen Tiguan on 536 units.

READ: Bad news for SA car industry - Vehicle sales drop in May 2019 - Naamsa

Renault’s Sandero goes into tenth place with 535 units sold.

Overall, the May 2019 new passenger car market had registered a decline of 378 cars or a fall of 1.4% to 26 170 units compared to the 26 548 new cars sold in May last year.

Naamsa notes: "The demand for new vehicles is likely to remain under pressure in the coming months as the market continues to be affected by numerous constraining factors."

car sales

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Renault and Fiat Chrysler merger: What's at stake?

40 minutes ago
Read more on:    ford  |  volkswagen  |  polo  |  car sales  |  polo vivo  |  new vehicle sales

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Cape Town taxi vs Red Bull Formula 1 car WATCH: Red Bull brings F1 to Cape Town and we loved it SEE: The Popemobile, Donald Trump's beastly limo - top 5 world leader cars WATCH: F1 legend David Coulthard thrills Cape Town fans with epic Red Bull racer R1.3-billion investment - Jaguar Land Rover on a South African charge
The SF90 Stradale, the most powerful Ferrari ever, is an F1 car for the road Driven: 2019 BMW X7 M50d REVIEW: Tackling gravel and mountain passes in the Suzuki Jimny Thief steals Ferrari during test drive - 5 amazing stolen supercar stories that'll have your jaw dropping Football ace Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his new R13-million McLaren Senna super car
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 