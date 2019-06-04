SA vehicle sales: VW Polo Vivo does it again in May

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo has no intent of letting up as it continues to dominate sales in the passenger car market. It racked up a sales figure of 2478 units, followed by the bigger Polo on 1390 units.

In third place is the ever-popular Toyota Fortuner on 1319 units, followed by the Hyundai Grandi10 on 738 units.

Strong numbers

In fifth place is the Toyota Etios on 719 units, ahead of its SUV brother, the Rav4 on 708 units. The Renault Kwid, on 634 units, slots into seventh place.

The Ford EcoSport did good on 586 units to go ahead of the Volkswagen Tiguan on 536 units.



Renault’s Sandero goes into tenth place with 535 units sold.

Overall, the May 2019 new passenger car market had registered a decline of 378 cars or a fall of 1.4% to 26 170 units compared to the 26 548 new cars sold in May last year.



Naamsa notes: "The demand for new vehicles is likely to remain under pressure in the coming months as the market continues to be affected by numerous constraining factors."