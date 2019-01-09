SA car sales: VW's popular Polo ends the year on top, Fortuner on the rise

Volkswagen again managed to push its two popular Polo models to the top of our list for best-selling passenger cars.

The bigger Polo managed a sales figure of 2051 units, and the Polo Vivo secured 1711 sales to grab second place.

READ: SA car sales: VW Polo leads the way, Toyota proves popular in July

A surprise jump on the list is the Renault Kwid. Usually positioned in the second half of our top ten list, the Kwid jumped a few positions to third place. 1354 units drove off showroom floors during December 2018.

Big Fortun(er)

The Toyota Fortuner is the last vehicle to have exceeded 1000 units last month. It recorded a sales figure of 1027 units in fourth, followed by the Hyundai Grand i10 on 906 units. The Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest did 858 units in sixth place, while seventh place goes to the Renault Clio (775 units).

The Hyundai i20 sold off 619 units in eighth place, and the Kia Picanto did 508 units in ninth place.

Datsun launched its updated Go in the closing stages of 2018 and managed to also sell off 508 units to close out the top ten.