 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

SA car sales: VW's popular Polo ends the year on top, Fortuner on the rise

2019-01-09 13:00

Charlen Raymond

Image: Wheels24 / Sergio Davids

Volkswagen again managed to push its two popular Polo models to the top of our list for best-selling passenger cars. 

The bigger Polo managed a sales figure of 2051 units, and the Polo Vivo secured 1711 sales to grab second place.

READ: SA car sales: VW Polo leads the way, Toyota proves popular in July

A surprise jump on the list is the Renault Kwid. Usually positioned in the second half of our top ten list, the Kwid jumped a few positions to third place. 1354 units drove off showroom floors during December 2018.

Big Fortun(er)

The Toyota Fortuner is the last vehicle to have exceeded 1000 units last month. It recorded a sales figure of 1027 units in fourth, followed by the Hyundai Grand i10 on 906 units. The Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest did 858 units in sixth place, while seventh place goes to the Renault Clio (775 units).

The Hyundai i20 sold off 619 units in eighth place, and the Kia Picanto did 508 units in ninth place. 

Datsun launched its updated Go in the closing stages of 2018 and managed to also sell off 508 units to close out the top ten.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Tokyo court turns down Carlos Ghosn's appeal of long detention

2019-01-09 12:02
Read more on:    renault  |  toyota  |  vw  |  kia  |  hyundai  |  charlen raymond  |  south africa  |  sa car sales

Most ReadEditor's Choice
SEE: Toyota Hilux versus Ford Ranger - Here's which bakkie reigned supreme in 2018 Mercedes-Benz unveils stunning new CLA coupe SEE: Local sales decline, record car exports - SA vehicle sales - a year in review Which of these top family SUVs has the best resale value at auctions in SA? SA car sales: VW's popular Polo ends the year on top, Fortuner on the rise
WATCH: Is that a walking car? Hyundai shows off its 'Ultimate Mobility Vehicle' What a year for sports cars! McLaren posts record sales A 60-year old Mercedes-Benz Ponton road trip Here are 7 exciting new Mercedes-Benz vehicles headed for South Africa in 2019 Unnoticed heroes of the year - Here are our top 3 'stealth' cars of 2018
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 