SA car sales: Ranger, EcoSport, and Figo lead the charge for Ford in January

Ford Motor Company sold a total of 2182 passenger vehicles during the first month of the year with the EcoSport and Figo being the top volume sellers, according to Naamsa figures.The EcoSport sold 679 units while the Figo found 669 new owners in January.READ: Ford Kuga gains new sporty ST-Line, frugal 1.5 TDCi model added to the range371 units of the seven-seater Everest SUV were sold while while the zippy Fiesta sold 298 units.The Kuga seems to be regaining the trust of buyers again as 117 new models of the SUV was sold.The beautiful Mustang numbers takes a dip for the first time in two years with 39 units of the sports car sold, compared to its usual 50 to 60 units monthly.View this post on Instagram Where the #Ford #Ranger bakkie and #Everest is built locally in SA. Soon the plant will start building the #Raptor, ET year-end for 2019 model year . . . . #localislekker #carmaker #carstagram #motoringjournothings #FordSA #GoMakeWavesA post shared by Janine Van der Post (@speedqueenj9) on Jun 19, 2018 at 3:32am PDTThe Focus moved 7 units off showroom floors, hopefully the new model which will be launching later in 2019 will see the Golf-rival sell more for the automaker. WATCH: 'Work smarter not harder' - Here's what it's like to build Ford's new Ranger Raptor bakkie from scratch in PretoriaThe Ford Ranger found 2194 new owners during January while the automaker exported 3367 units out of South Africa.The new Ford Ranger Raptor is currently being built at the Silverton plant in Pretoria for the global market.