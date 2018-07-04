Phew, that's a lot of exotic cars! A record high petrol price isn't stopping South Africans from buying Ferrari supercars worth millions

Exotic cars might be a rare sight on our roads but you'll be surprised by the number of local owners that have purchased models worth millions. We look at Ferrari sales for the past sixth months.

While they might not reach the sales figures of more popular (read: cheaper) models, you should keep in mind the staggering prices of some of Ferrari's sports cars; the 488 GTB is priced from R5.3-million and 11 models were sold in SA to date.

The ultimate Frankenstein Ferrari: This awesome one-off SP38

Furthermore, the more expensive 488 Spider, priced at R5.9 million sold 17 units while the Ferrari 812 with a price tag of R7.3 million sold a total of 15 units. Just who are these people!

Check out the infographic below for best-selling Ferraris in South Africa.

We've also included a table at the end of this article which lists sales by month.















