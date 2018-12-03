 --
WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Need a new ride? Here are SA's top 10 best-selling cars

Image: Wheels24 / Sergio Davids

The Volkswagen Polo and Polo Vivo continued their dominant run in the South African new car market after souring to the top of the log for November 2018.

At the month’s close, VW sold an incredible 3092 units of its more premium Polo, while the Polo Vivo moved into second place with 2427 units.

This is a big feather in the cap for the German automaker after taking the top two position; closest rival, third-placed Toyota with its Corolla/Auris/Quest is 1001 behind the Polo.

Playing catch up

The Corolla/Auris/Quest takes third place in the standings with 1426 models sold, followed by the Ford Figo and Ford Fiesta with 1195 and 980 respectively. The always capable Toyota Fortuner slots into sixth with 886 units sold, while the budget-beating Renault Kwid managed seventh with 847 sold.

In eighth place the Toyota Yaris managed to secure the signatures of 746 new owners, just ahead of its stablemate, the Toyota Etios on 731.

The Hyundai Grandi10 slots into tenth place with 726 units sold in November 2018.

