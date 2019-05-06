Luxury SUVs: BMW X3 makes it look easy

If there is one thing BMW knows how to do, then it has to be building luxury vehicles. And the buying public knows it too, hence their trust in what BMW brings to the market.



This was underlined again between January and April 2019 when BMW sold off an impressive 675 new X3s to eager customers, at an average of 163 units per month. The Audi Q5 was second on 637 units sold.

The top ten SUVs in this list registered a total sales figure of 2052 units between January and April.

Medium luxury

The Volvo XC60 took third place with 299 units sold, followed by the BMW X4 on 295 units. Range Rover’s Evoque managed fifth place on 203 units, while its cousin, the Jaguar E-Pace, settled in sixth place with 189 units sold.

The Volvo XC40 takes seventh place on 134 units, ahead of the Land Rover Discovery Sport on 129 units.

Lexus’ new UX, which was launched less than two months ago, goes ninth on 93 units, while its more established sibling, the NX, rounds out the top ten on 73 units.