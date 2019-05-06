 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Sparks fly in thrilling King of the Hill

A new King of the Hill was crowned and saw the reign of two others extended today with a thrilling finale at #JaguarSHC.

8 fast cats score trophies at #JaguarSHC

The 10th Jaguar Simola Hillclimb was a successful affair for Team Jaguar, with a total of eight podium finishes for all eight entries across various categories.

Luxury SUVs: BMW X3 makes it look easy

2019-05-06 19:00

Image: Supplied

If there is one thing BMW knows how to do, then it has to be building luxury vehicles. And the buying public knows it too, hence their trust in what BMW brings to the market.

This was underlined again between January and April 2019 when BMW sold off an impressive 675 new X3s to eager customers, at an average of 163 units per month. The Audi Q5 was second on 637 units sold.

The top ten SUVs in this list registered a total sales figure of 2052 units between January and April.

Medium luxury

The Volvo XC60 took third place with 299 units sold, followed by the BMW X4 on 295 units. Range Rover’s Evoque managed fifth place on 203 units, while its cousin, the Jaguar E-Pace, settled in sixth place with 189 units sold.

The Volvo XC40 takes seventh place on 134 units, ahead of the Land Rover Discovery Sport on 129 units.

Lexus’ new UX, which was launched less than two months ago, goes ninth on 93 units, while its more established sibling, the NX, rounds out the top ten on 73 units.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Is our sense of direction lost with too much trust in Sat Navs?

2019-05-06 11:40
Read more on:    bmw  |  charlen raymond  |  suv  |  luxury suv  |  x3

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Rugged performance bakkie - a look at the new Ford Ranger Raptor SEE: Portofino, 812... Ferrari's Q1 sales reveal SA luxury buyers love supercars Schumacher had 'no respect' - Villeneuve Audi joins luxury SUV-coupe battle: New flagship Q8 SUV part of 7-model assault WATCH: #OMGTR - Nissan wins at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb
Vettel admits full respect for Hamilton WATCH: Sparks fly in thrilling King of the Hill finale at 10th Jaguar Simola Hillclimb WATCH: Veteran driver David Coulthard speaks on Red Bull's F1 racer headed for Cape Town streets WATCH: Jaguar's 405kW F-Pace SVR roars into SA WATCH: Monster trucks roar in Cape Town as the beasts entertain screaming crowds
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 