Local carmakers hitting big numbers: Here's a look at the top 5 SA vehicle exporters

2018-07-06 07:45

Robin Classen

Image: AP / Michael Probst

Mercedes-Benz tops the list with the most exported cars in June, while Volkswagen and Ford follow suit.

Volkswagen is the closest competition in terms of outbound sales compared to its Mercedes German counterpart.

Mercedes the top exporter

Mercedes-Benz once again pushed out over 5000 units abroad while their year-to-date figure exceeds the 40 000 mark.

READ: Local is lekker: SA-built BMW X3's ready for export to Europe

BMW are steadily growing their numbers when it comes to their exports. In June alone they exported a total of 4 023 units with a six month total of over 10 000 units.

Please note that BMW only started submitting sales figures from February this year. Figures are taken from February 2018.

2018-07-06 07:27

