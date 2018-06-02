Best-selling cars in South Africa: Popular Polo reigns supreme, good month for Hyundai's feisty Grand i10

We list the best-selling passenger cars for May 2018.

Popular Polos

Though there were only 75 units separating the Polo and Polo Vivo, it was the former that came out tops in May.

Both cars missed out on the opportunity to surpass the 2000-mark but VW will be all too glad for the 1 979 new Polos that were signed to new owners. The Polo Vivo, meanwhile found 1 904 new owners.

Toyota in 3rd

The Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest came in at number three, following a month in which it saw 1 228 new models roll off showroom floors. The Toyota Fortuner follows on 1 102 units, just ahead of the feisty Hyundai Grand i10 (1 081 units) in fifth place.

The Toyota Etios again slots into sixth position on 908 units, some way clear of the Kia Picanto that managed to attract 719 new buyers.

The Renault Kwid continued to make its presence felt in the eighth place with 712 units, while the Toyota Rav4 takes ninth place with a sales figure of 705 units.

The Hyundai Creta is in tenth place on 700 units.