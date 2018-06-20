2018 Vehicle sales: Here's a look at how many Bentley models have been sold so far in SA

The more luxurious brands, like Bentley, sell a good number of units from month to month considering the prices of certain models.



Here is a list of the models sold in South Africa from January to May 2018.



Customers love their Bentley's

While the figures seem low when you first look at it, you need to consider the price tag attached to these cars. Take the Bentayga for example.

The standard Bentayga is valued at around R2 950 000 while the flagship version goes for a whopping R3 987 000.

Other models like the Mulsanne, Continental and Flying Spur are valued above the R3 million mark.