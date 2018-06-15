WATCH: Are you safe in an SUV? Safety tests reveal vehicle design flaws - IIHS

Certain SUVs have major flaws which when involved in a collision can be extremely detrimental to passengers.



All cars are thoroughly tested in crash scenarios, as seen in the clip by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, for safety ratings before they are considered for production and sale to consumers.

READ: Car-buying in SA: 75% of new buyers influenced by 'crash test results' - AA





Tests conducted in crash scenarios shows that passengers are at higher risk of serious injury, while the design of the SUV is centered around the driver.

Check out this interesting clip with regards to SUV's and some of their flaws:

