--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
New Sasol GTC cars set for thrills

The iconic Grand Prix Circuit will present a new challenge to the GTC drivers as they tackle the country’s fastest racetrack on June 16.

Suzuki’s new Swift hatch and sedan in SA

Suzuki kicks off its new model assault with an all new Swift hatchback and standalone sedan called the Dzire.

WATCH: Are you safe in an SUV? Safety tests reveal vehicle design flaws - IIHS

2018-06-15 09:26

Robin Classen

Certain SUVs have major flaws which when involved in a collision can be extremely detrimental to passengers. 

All cars are thoroughly tested in crash scenarios, as seen in the clip by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, for safety ratings before they are considered for production and sale to consumers.

READ: Car-buying in SA: 75% of new buyers influenced by 'crash test results' - AA


Tests conducted in crash scenarios shows that passengers are at higher risk of serious injury, while the design of the SUV is centered around the driver.

Check out this interesting clip with regards to SUV's and some of their flaws:

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

WATCH: Can you buy a truly self-driving car today?

2018-06-15 09:13

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Need a Golf GTI on a budget? Some of SA's fiesty junior hot hatches Huge storm hits the Cape: Your wet weather driving guide for dealing with heavy rains and flooded roads in SA WATCH: Are you safe in an SUV? Safety tests reveal vehicle design flaws - IIHS Hot tamale! Dodge Charger filmed bursting into flames, driver's crazy donuts sets car on fire Little Micra goes premium in SA: Here's all you need to know about Nissan's funky new hatchback
More Vrr-Pha for your VW Polo: Hot 147kW GTI arrives in SA! Extreme bakkie for SA: Would you retest your licence to drive a monster Shelby F-150? Jaguar to expand E-Pace SUV range: 'Self-learning' tech, 147kW petrol for SA Lavish LS 500 flagship: This is the luxury sedan Lexus hopes to take on the S-Class, 7 Series in SA! Looming SA fuel hike: Here's a look at global petrol prices
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 