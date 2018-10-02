VW Polo runs rampant, good month for Ford's new Fiesta - these are the best-selling cars in South Africa right now!

The Volkswagen Polo continues to dominate the passenger car market, while Ford's new Fiesta proves popular in the compact market. We list best-selling cars in South Africa.

With 3866 units, the Polo managed to position itself as the second best-selling vehicle in South Africa during September 2018, slightly behind the Toyota Hilux (3943 units) though ahead of the Ford Ranger (3016 units).



Strong numbers

Its smaller sibling, the VW Polo Vivo grabbed second place with 1976 units, while the Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest took third with 1680 units sold.

The Toyota Fortuner, the only SUV in our top ten for the past month, sold 1345 in fourth place, followed by the Hyundai Grandi10 (1049) in fifth. The Toyota Yaris follows with 1111 units and is also the last car in this category to exceed the 1000-unit mark.

The Ford Fiesta takes seventh place with 837 units, just beating the very popular Renault Kwid (808 units) for the position. Kia’s city-slicker, the Picanto, sold off 750 units, and the top ten is rounded off by the Toyota Etios (738 units).