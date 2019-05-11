More Ford security breaches: Focus models 'could be the target of opportunistic thieves'

Earlier in April, Wheels24 reported that many South African owners of Ford Fiesta and EcoSport models have been affected by major security breaches.



Ford SA responded with security fixes and outlined how it would remedy the situation. On May 10, Ford SA stated that it discovered potential security breaches affecting its Focus models.

Wheels24 reached out to Ford South Africa regarding the issues as the automaker revealed how it intends to remedy the latest security breach.

Ford SA said: "We have been testing various models within the Ford line-up to understand potential security vulnerabilities around the key lock barrel. Through this process we have discovered that the Focus ST and Focus RS appear to be unaffected by the particular modus operandi being used, however certain Focus Ambiente and Trend models (built from September 2015 to date) could be the target of opportunistic thieves."

How are criminals gaining access to affected cars?



Ford SA said: “Criminals appear to gain access to the vehicles by forcing the driver door lock to the open position. This action has identified a weakness in the perimeter security that results in the following occurring if the driver door lock is forced:

• All doors are unlocked and the tailgate micro switch is activated

Security upgrade



How is Ford SA planning to resolve this major security issue?



Ford SA said: “Our dealer network is now able to assist Focus customer with a security upgrade for the nominal cost of R155.25 (including VAT).



"The upgrade will ensure that when the vehicle is opened, with a key or an object the system perceives to be a key (for example a screwdriver), all doors, except the driver door, will remain locked, including the boot/rear liftgate.



"The upgrade takes no more than 30 minutes to complete, however it is imperative that customers book an appointment."



Ford Focus security fix – how it works



Ford SA: "Customers who require a door lock replacement as a result of their vehicle being tampered with can also make an appointment with their dealer. The replacement lock will cost R1199 (incl VAT) providing there is no additional damage to the door that requires repair. It is important to note that only customers that have had their locks broken should make an appointment for a lock replacement.



"Ford continues to work with a supplier to be able to offer an alarm system that can be retrofitted as an accessory and is looking to offer a stronger security replacement lock accessory. Ford will continue to communicate with customers on the availability of these accessories.

"Customers can continue to contact the Customer Relationship Centre with any queries at 086.001.1022 / +27.12.843.5824 (international callers) or CRC3@ford.com"

Has your Ford been affected by security breaches? Email us your story
















