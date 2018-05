Is your Nissan affected by dangerous airbag safety recall? Check the list of cars here

Nissan South Africa has issued a safety recall for several local models to resolve a Takata airbag issue.

The automaker says: "Customer safety has always been our first priority, as a result we’re replacing airbags in Nissan vehicles built between 2001 - 2013 at no extra cost."

Is your car affected?

To see if you’re affected, you can enter your VIN number at Nissan's website or alternatively make a stop at one of the Nissan dealerships.

The following vehicles are affected: