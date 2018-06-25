WATCH: Why being impatient and reckless while overtaking is a bad idea in SA

Overtaking at speed can be a difficult at the best of times, trying to pass a vehicle with an abnormal load can be incredibly dangerous.

A clip shows how reckless behaviour can lead to extremely dangerous situations on our roads.

A video, posted REZA, shows an impatient driver (behind what appears to be a Honda Jazz) driving dangerously close to an abnormally loaded vehicle.

Keep your distance

The driver hovers near to the edge of the road and decides to overtake a heavy vehicle on a dirt road. The clips shows how the driver veers off the road and hits an embankment, crashes off road. GTP_Traffstats adds that the huge construction vehicle should've been escorted on the road.

GTP_Traffstats said: "Common sense is not Common amongst Drivers in South Africa. That type of Abnormal Load is also supposed to have escort Vehicles front and rear as would be stipulated on the authorising permit."

Arrive Alive’s Johan Jonck said: "We agree that this is one of the examples of a crash caused by impatience, poor following distance and carelessness with regards to overtaking.



Following Distance should be increased when following heavy vehicles. Show Patience and Share Roads Responsibly."

