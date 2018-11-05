WATCH: Toyota Yaris scores best in 2018 SA crash safety tests - #SaferCarsforAfrica

The Toyota Yaris is one of the most popular small cars available in the local market. Take a look at how it fares in the 2018 Global NCAP and AA crash test.

In 2017 Global NCAP and the Automobile Association of South Africa launched the #SaferCarsforAfrica campaign. Earlier in November, the two organisations launched the second part of their project. The campaign coincides with the first independent crash tests of some of South Africa’s most popular compact cars.



Toyota Yaris crash results

The Toyota Yaris is one of four cars in the second round of crash tests by the Global NCAP during 2018.



The Yaris achieved a three-star rating for adult occupant protection in the frontal crash test at 64km/h. The vehicle structure was rated as unstable and offered marginal to good general adult occupant protection.

The car provides seat belt reminders for both frontal positions. The car included seatbelts with pre-tensioners for both front passengers. Using the child seats recommended by Toyota, the Yaris achieved a three-star rating for child occupant protection.



Only the Yaris and Kia Picanto offer standard ISOFIX anchorages for child restraint systems (CRS) of the four cars tested for the 2018 campaign.



Only the Yaris offered three-point seatbelt for all passengers facilitating the required conditions to safely install a child seat in all seating positions, while all the others offered a lap belt in the middle position which makes it impossible to properly install a CRS.





