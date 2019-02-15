WATCH: Here are some of the world's most dangerous roads

Whether its a road built in the middle of the sea or one that only has a single lane, this cool video from ComparetheMarket.com showcases some of the most incredible yet also dangerous roads in the world.



A few of these roads and bridges are the origins of well thought out engineering while others are just a quicker mode of transport from one area to another.

Not for the faint-hearted

Probably the most dangerous example out of the bunch has to be the Yungas Road in Bolivia. Even though the road is only able to accommodate a single car, people make their way across at the same time. With rugged rocks on the one side and a stomach-curdling drop on the other, it has claimed countless lives.

WATCH: You'll think twice about taking on this perilous flooded mountain pass



Some of these roads like the Tianmen Mountain pass in China offer some crazy hairpin bends and would leave the likes of Ken Block and Keiichi Tsuchiya licking their lips.

Watch the video:



