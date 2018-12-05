 --
WATCH: Driving under the influence - here's how SA can curb drunk driving

2018-12-05 10:00

SHOCKING AD:The Western Cape transport department has released another controversial ad called 'Boys' to curb drunk driving. Image: YouTube

Driving under the influence continues to plague South Africa but is there anything that can be done to change this horrendous road behaviour? Carte Blanche investigates.

The 2017/18 SAPS annual crime statistics reveals major concerns for motorists in South Africa. SAPS reports 86 160 cases of motorists driving under the drugs and alcohol, an increase of 14.8% (2015/16).

Carte Blanche highlighted the scourge of drunk driving in South Africa.  

READ: 'Drunk driving as dangerous as a person waving a loaded pistol' - Thousands admit to drinking and driving on SA's roads

Carte Blanche said: "Motorists who drink and get behind the wheel are fuelling South Africa’s staggering road death toll. Last year over 86 000 cases were reported. But a lack of law enforcement coupled with lenient sentences in the rare event of being apprehended, has meant that less than 11% of drunk drivers are held accountable."

Watch the clip below and email us your thoughts:


What do you think should be done to curb drunk driving in South Africa? Email us

Earlier in 2018 we asked readers whether they drink and drive:



How to stay safe on the roads this festive season - 'Never let your guard down and always buckle up!'

2018-12-05 09:24

