WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

Suzuki teases Jimny bakkie, epic Dakar Rally set to begin - Top motoring stories of the day

2019-01-04 19:00

Robin Classen

Dakar 2019

Image: Motorsport Media

The Suzuki Jimny is popular in South Africa but a teaser shot of a bakkie concept is generating loads of interests from 4x4 enthusiasts. Lance Branquinho takes a look.

Michael Schumacher recently celebrated his 50th birthday. Take a look back at the 7 time champion's career through the years.

In case you missed it

The Dakar rally kicks off next week as Giniel de Villiers and the rest of the Toyota Gazoo racing team do battle in the tough Peruvian desert conditions.

READ: Buzz grows on 'flying cars' ahead of major tech show

Action star Jason Statham's Ferrari Berlinetta is up for auction and if you have an extra R3-million laying around it can be yours to own.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) takes place next week in Las Vegas and the much talked about topic is flying cars.

Click on the links below to read the full article:

Auto industry scandal: Key dates of CEO Carlos Ghosn's arrest

2019-01-04 12:33

SEE: Here's what neighbouring African countries are paying for petrol Need a load bay and a tough-as-nails 4x4? Suzuki teases new Jimny bakkie concept WATCH: This what a Bugatti Chiron looks like at top speed Max Verstappen slams Formula 1 'keyboard warriors' Inspired by the stars: BMW unleashes special M850i Night Sky edition
A 60-year old Mercedes-Benz Ponton road trip Here are 7 exciting new Mercedes-Benz vehicles headed for South Africa in 2019 Unnoticed heroes of the year - Here are our top 3 'stealth' cars of 2018 Ubuntu Christmas: Day 3 - More household chores Here's why these 3 things are the automotive fails of 2018
