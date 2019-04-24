 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Celebrating the iconic GTR

Wheels24 contributor Ferdi De Vos takes a look at the history of the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Japan's most iconic performance car.

First Lamborghini Aventador SVJ now in SA

The first Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has just been shipped into SA for a cool R9 695 000 and it's absolutely breathtaking.

Springbok's special Range Rover, VW's new Golf 8 spied - Your midweek motoring wrap

2019-04-24 19:00

Leigh-Ann Londt

vw golf 8 spyshots_automedia

Image: Automedia

From spy shots of the VW Golf Mk.8 to Opel's new Insignia, check out these top motoring stories.

Having been in production for over 50 years, the Porsche 911 is one of the key reasons for the success of the Porsche brand worldwide.

The BMW 8 series M850i is powered by a 4.4 litre V8 turbocharged petrol engine which delivers 390 kW of power. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Land Rover SA has worked with its counterparts at Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in the UK to develop a one-of-a-kind Range Rover Sport SVR as a tribute to the Springbok rugby team. 

The Insignia is Opel's flagship sedan  and the first to be equipped with the Germany automaker's next-generation infotainment system.






NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Nissan slashes profit amid Ghosn scandal, lagging sales

2019-04-24 14:44

Most ReadEditor's Choice
SPIED: This will be the new Volkswagen Golf Mk8 Clarkson, Hammond and May: A look back on 17 years of amazing stunts and vehicular awesomeness SEE: Which bakkie has the best resale value in SA? 'I hate the Senna movie. I really hate it' - F1 legend Alain Prost Clarkson, Hammond and May: The Grand Tour's tear-jerking finale, 3 incredible seasons of vehicular lunacy
2019 World Car of the Year: Jaguar I-Pace scoops historic hat-trick of top awards Arabian knights - Iconic Dakar Rally moves to Saudi Arabia: What does this mean for the world's toughest race? Planning an awesome SA road trip? 5 top tips to keep you safe on the road Need some tunes? Here are 20 cool road trip songs to make any journey awesome How to ensure a fair price when trading in your car
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 