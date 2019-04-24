Springbok's special Range Rover, VW's new Golf 8 spied - Your midweek motoring wrap

From spy shots of the VW Golf Mk.8 to Opel's new Insignia, check out these top motoring stories.

Having been in production for over 50 years, the Porsche 911 is one of the key reasons for the success of the Porsche brand worldwide.



The BMW 8 series M850i is powered by a 4.4 litre V8 turbocharged petrol engine which delivers 390 kW of power. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.



Land Rover SA has worked with its counterparts at Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in the UK to develop a one-of-a-kind Range Rover Sport SVR as a tribute to the Springbok rugby team.

The Insignia is Opel's flagship sedan and the first to be equipped with the Germany automaker's next-generation infotainment system.





















