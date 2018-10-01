SEE: SA's record high fuel price hurting your budget? Here are top 5 best selling fuel sippers

Fuel prices will sky-rocket to its most expensive yet later in October, reports the Department of Energy.



Both grades of petrol, 93 and 95 (ULP & LRP), will increase by 99 cents and 100 cents a litre (c/l) respectively from midnight on Tuesday. This brings the overall retail price of 95 ULP for motorists in Gauteng to R17.08 c/l and R16.49 c/l at the Coast.



Diesel 0.05% sulphur and diesel 0.005% sulphur will both increase by 124c a litre.

Fuel sippers

As SA motorists reel from record high fuel hikes, we list some of the most fuel-efficient top-selling cars in country. We've included a list of the best-selling cars to date at the end of this article.



The Renault Kwid tops the list as the most fuel efficient car on Naamsa's best-sellers list, with a consumption of 4.4 litres/100km (depending on the transmission).

The new VW Polo, a dominant force in the local car market, comes close with an overall consumption of 4.5 litres/100km though this increases to 4.7 when mated to a DSG transmission.



Not far behind the Polo is the Suzuki's Swift and the Datsun GO with a claimed 4.9 litres/100km and 5.2 litres/100km respectively.

Top 5 best-selling fuel sippers in SA: List by Naamsa

1. Renault Kwid - R146 900

Renault claims its little Kwid will use 4.4 litres/100km when fitted with its new "shelf-shifter" transmission.

The Kwid eclipses the Polo as the most fuel-efficient passenger car and for R2 000 a month, it is well-priced in the budget-strained city car market.

Image: Charlen Raymond/Wheels24

2. Volkswagen Polo - R235 000

Fitted with a manual transmission it is capable of a claimed fuel consumption of 4.5 litres/100km. That figure rises to 4.7 when mated to a DSG transmission.

The Polo though is an exceptional vehicle offering loads of kits and extras for its price and continues to dominate the local market with thousands sold each month.

Image: Sergio Davids/Wheels24

3. Suzuki Swift - R159 900

The Swift is right up there with fuel-saving car on the market, with an impressive 4.9 litres/100km, not far off the Kwid.

It is also extremely well-packaged at R159 900 and is worth a second look for those seeking a cheaper alternative to the popular Polo,

Image: Quickpic

4. Datsun GO - R138 900

The GO is the first on the list to break into the 5-litre mark with a manufacturer claimed fuel consumption of 5.2-litre/100km.

It is the cheapest car on this list from R138 900 (entry level) and R142 700 for the Lux version.

Image: Motorpress

5. Ford Figo - R158 900

Not far behind the Datsun is Ford's next-gen Figo with a claimed fuel consumption of 5.6 litres/100km. The petrol version has a claimed fuel consumption of 5.6 litres/100km while the diesel unit is capable of 4.1 litres/100km.

The Figo, like it's Polo Vivo rival, has gone premium with enhanced trim, equipment and design for 2018. It's vast improvement over its predecessor and a worthy contender in the sub-R200 000 market.

Image: Quickpic