 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

SEE: SA's most popular car colours

2018-11-22 09:02

Robin Classen

Cars in a row white and blue

Image: iStock

White continues to be the most popular car colour choice during October 2018 with almost 50% of motorists opting for a rental-car friendly paint job, as data from Lightstone Auto shows.

Silver and Grey are the second and third most popular choice for car buyers in SA.

Surprisingly, red-coloured cars make up 8.6% of vehicles sold so far this year while black paint-jobs only comprise 1.2% of all cars.

READ: White, Silver, Grey - Take a look at which car colours are popular in South Africa

We breakdown top paint jobs locally:

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

WATCH: Is a hybrid car the best choice for you?

2018-11-22 08:47

Most ReadEditor's Choice
SEE: Petrol price getting you down? Global fuel prices - most expensive to cheapest WATCH: Civic Type R - Honda's latest hot hatch WATCH: New Audi Q3 - Is it a great all-rounder? WATCH: Here are the top 12 finalists for the 2019 SA Car of the Year Teen driver who survived horror Formula 3 crash vows to race again
New Ranger Raptor, Ranger and Everest to be built in SA: Ford preps for performance bakkies, transforms Silverton factory Good news for SA! Motorists to receive a 'substantial breather' in fuel price – AA WATCH: Special delivery! James May shows you how to properly 'unbox' Toyota's hottest hatch yet - the incredible Yaris GRMN PICS: Volkswagen’s latest SUV, the T-Cross, spotted in SA Give that man a bakkie! After nurse’s vehicle was damaged during US wildfire rescue, Toyota gives him brand new wheels
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 