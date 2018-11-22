SEE: SA's most popular car colours

White continues to be the most popular car colour choice during October 2018 with almost 50% of motorists opting for a rental-car friendly paint job, as data from Lightstone Auto shows.

Silver and Grey are the second and third most popular choice for car buyers in SA.

Surprisingly, red-coloured cars make up 8.6% of vehicles sold so far this year while black paint-jobs only comprise 1.2% of all cars.

We breakdown top paint jobs locally: