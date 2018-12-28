SEE: Here are the top 3 cars in the lead for the Readers' 2019 Car of the Year - Voting poll

Twelve exceptional vehicles are battling it out for recognition as the best cars in their segments, and for the 2019 SA Car of the Year title.

The 2019 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year brings the audience to the competition to contribute in voting for the best car of the year.

The final 12 consists of vehicles from almost every motoring genre.

The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists believes that each finalist is a contender worthy of claiming the 2019 AutoTrader SA Car of the Year crown.



Wheels24's Janine Van der Post is one of the judges for the competition and has this to say about the Readers' Top 3 votes: "The Readers' top 3 choices are an interesting mixed bag. I expected the Suzuki Jimny to be there as it has a reputation bar none and the latest offering is becoming a firm favourite in the market too.



"The Volvo XC40 is a brilliant SUV and makes for a great family car. Volvo is one of the safest car brands and that trumps everything else, along with its reliability.



"I think the biggest surprise, for me at least, is the Honda Civic Type R. I am yet to drive it and find out why it's proving to be such a popular choice amongst readers and my peers. I look forward to finding out."



Wheels24 is running the annual Readers' SA Car of the Year competition poll for the finalists. Vote here.



