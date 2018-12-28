 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

SEE: Here are the top 3 cars in the lead for the Readers' 2019 Car of the Year - Voting poll

2018-12-28 10:30

Khaya Dondolo , Janine Van der Post

2019 coty sa

Image: SAGMJ

Twelve exceptional vehicles are battling it out for recognition as the best cars in their segments, and for the 2019 SA Car of the Year title.

The 2019 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year brings the audience to the competition to contribute in voting for the best car of the year.

READ:2019 SA Car of the Year battle - which of these top models do you think deserves the coveted title?

The final 12 consists of vehicles from almost every motoring genre.

The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists believes that each finalist is a contender worthy of claiming the 2019 AutoTrader SA Car of the Year crown.

Wheels24's Janine Van der Post is one of the judges for the competition and has this to say about the Readers' Top 3 votes: "The Readers' top 3 choices are an interesting mixed bag. I expected the Suzuki Jimny to be there as it has a reputation bar none and the latest offering is becoming a firm favourite in the market too.

"The Volvo XC40 is a brilliant SUV and makes for a great family car. Volvo is one of the safest car brands and that trumps everything else, along with its reliability.

"I think the biggest surprise, for me at least, is the Honda Civic Type R. I am yet to drive it and find out why it's proving to be such a popular choice amongst readers and my peers. I look forward to finding out."

Wheels24 is running the annual Readers' SA Car of the Year competition poll for the finalists. Vote here. 

These are the current top 3...



NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Top 10 cars: These memorable songs describe the best vehicles driven in 2018

2018-12-28 09:00

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The new Suzuki Jimny conquers Mount Everest WATCH: The best car video of the year - The cool 'dancing car' will leave you crying with laughter WATCH: The Bentley Bentayga V8 shows you why the luxury vehicle can be taken off road 'New Year’s cheer as fuel price set to drop January 2019' - AA WATCH: The Hyundai i20 is the ideal city car for the long haul
Top 10 cars: These memorable songs describe the best vehicles driven in 2018 'New Year’s cheer as fuel price set to drop January 2019' - AA The new Suzuki Jimny conquers Mount Everest WATCH: The Bentley Bentayga V8 shows you why the luxury vehicle can be taken off road WATCH: The best car video of the year - The cool 'dancing car' will leave you crying with laughter
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 