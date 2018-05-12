Rolls-Royce and Isuzu SUVs, Merc's bakkie and more: Here's your new models wrap

Robin Classen

Cape Town - Quite a few new models have been introduced to the South African market this week, namely the Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie and Volkswagen Arteon.

While the debut of the limited edition Toyota Etios Sport is a new model to look out for in the small segment market.

Will the new Isuzu mu-X be a fitting competitor to the Fortuner and how will the Volkswagen Arteon fare in the same category as the 3 Series and C-Class?

