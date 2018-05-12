--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
60 years of screen legends: Top 5 iconic cars in films

From the time-travelling Delorean to the “Love Bug” VW Beetle, cars have played many iconic movie roles. Watch as some of the greatest car icons in films come to life.

What to do if you're pulled over in a foreign country

Nothing ruins a leisurely holiday like an unpleasant run-in with the law. Here's what to do when you get pulled over in a foreign country.

Rolls-Royce and Isuzu SUVs, Merc's bakkie and more: Here's your new models wrap

2018-05-12 09:55

Robin Classen

Cape Town - Quite a few new models have been introduced to the South African market this week, namely the Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie and Volkswagen Arteon.

While the debut of the limited edition Toyota Etios Sport is a new model to look out for in the small segment market.

READ: Prepare to be 'unexpected' with the new Nissan Micra

Will the new Isuzu mu-X be a fitting competitor to the Fortuner and how will the Volkswagen Arteon fare in the same category as the 3 Series and C-Class?

Check out the full length article below by clicking on the links:

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Keeping it cool under the hood: Here's why coolant is so important in your car

50 minutes ago
Read more on:    isuzu  |  vw  |  mercedes  |  nissan  |  robin classen  |  south africa  |  x-class  |  cullinan  |  mu-x  |  launch  |  arteon  |  new models

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Return of the 'Frontier': What the mu-X means for Isuzu SA X-Class V6, next-gen C-Class... More cool Mercedes-Benz models headed for SA LIVE: 2018 Spanish GP New SUV from Isuzu: Here's how much the mu-X costs in SA 'Fastest' Golf GTI yet: VW reveals hot 213kW TCR Concept
'If F1 becomes more spectacle than sport then we leave' - Ferrari boss Marchionne 5 things we learned from the Chinese GP Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Impala... top 10 car models used in famous films VW’s updated Amarok V6 tackles Oman How has virtual reality changed car manufacturing?
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 