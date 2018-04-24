--
New road laws for SA: Toll tariffs, microdots, clampdown on illegal licences and more

2018-04-24 13:00

E-TOLL FEUD CONTINUES: Outa head, Wayne Duvenage says that Sanral’s dismissal of a cost report is an attempt to distract from more important questions being asked. Image: iStock

The Department of Transport published amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations.  

The draft regulations were published in a Government Gazette on April 20 2018. The public can submit comments until May 18 2018. Download the draft here. 

The Department of Transport statement says: "It is a comprehensive amendment that covers numerous topics that have been published for comment."

The proposed road laws cover the following: 
• Draft regulations on microdots 
• Fitment and control of microdot fitment centres
• Regulations on the exemption of abnormal vehicles
• Procedures for cancelling learner's and driving licences obtained contrary to the provisions of the legislation
• Provisions on overloaded vehicles that carry dangerous goods 
• Rules of the road on the passing of a cyclist 
• Convoys on public roads

What do you think of the proposed road laws? Email us

New toll tariffs

The department also says that the toll tariffs of all the toll roads have also been adjusted for 2018. The adjustments were published in Government Gazette 41545 of 28 March 2018.  View the new toll tariffs here. 

"We will be discussing the relevant documents at our Annual Road Traffic and Transport Legislation Workshops. Please contact our office for a registration form if you are interested in attending," reads the department's statement.

Microdots, clamping down on illegal licences

One of the proposed changes is the regulation of microdots placed on South African registered vehicles. The amendments call for the establishment of a "Microdot Certification Body".

The department also hopes to clamp down on corruption at vehicle testing centres as well as fraudulent licences.

According to the new amendment, if notified that a learner's or driver's licence was issued irregularly, and following an investigation, the MEC of the province can cancel the licence.

The public is advised to send all comment to the following department representatives:

John Motsatsing 
Department of transport 
Private bag x 193 
Pretoria 
0001 
Tel: (012) 309 3574 
Fax (012) 309 3962 
E-mail: CommentsNRTR@dot.gov.za

ADV N.A Thoka
Department of transport
private bag x 193
Pretoria
0001
Tel: (012) 309 3764
Fax (012) 309 3962
E-mail: CommentsNRTR@dot.gov.za

Read the proposed amendment in full below: 

National Road Traffic Act Amendments by sergio davids on Scribd

 

SA road deaths 'a national crisis': 134 000+ killed over 10 years - AA

2018-04-24 11:07

