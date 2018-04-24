New road laws for SA: Toll tariffs, microdots, clampdown on illegal licences and more

E-TOLL FEUD CONTINUES: Outa head, Wayne Duvenage says that Sanral’s dismissal of a cost report is an attempt to distract from more important questions being asked. Image: iStock

The Department of Transport published amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations.



The draft regulations were published in a Government Gazette on April 20 2018. The public can submit comments until May 18 2018. Download the draft here.



The Department of Transport statement says: "It is a comprehensive amendment that covers numerous topics that have been published for comment."



The proposed road laws cover the following:

• Draft regulations on microdots

• Fitment and control of microdot fitment centres

• Regulations on the exemption of abnormal vehicles

• Procedures for cancelling learner's and driving licences obtained contrary to the provisions of the legislation

• Provisions on overloaded vehicles that carry dangerous goods

• Rules of the road on the passing of a cyclist

• Convoys on public roads



New toll tariffs

The department also says that the toll tariffs of all the toll roads have also been adjusted for 2018. The adjustments were published in Government Gazette 41545 of 28 March 2018. View the new toll tariffs here.

"We will be discussing the relevant documents at our Annual Road Traffic and Transport Legislation Workshops. Please contact our office for a registration form if you are interested in attending," reads the department's statement.



Microdots, clamping down on illegal licences

One of the proposed changes is the regulation of microdots placed on South African registered vehicles. The amendments call for the establishment of a "Microdot Certification Body".



The department also hopes to clamp down on corruption at vehicle testing centres as well as fraudulent licences.

According to the new amendment, if notified that a learner's or driver's licence was issued irregularly, and following an investigation, the MEC of the province can cancel the licence.

The public is advised to send all comment to the following department representatives:

John Motsatsing

Department of transport

Private bag x 193

Pretoria

0001

Tel: (012) 309 3574

Fax (012) 309 3962

E-mail: CommentsNRTR@dot.gov.za



ADV N.A Thoka

Department of transport

private bag x 193

Pretoria

0001

Tel: (012) 309 3764

Fax (012) 309 3962

E-mail: CommentsNRTR@dot.gov.za



