Need a new ride? Here's which cars to buy with the Powerball winner' s R232-million

The National Lottery might be a form of voluntary taxation, but it is one in which many of us are all too happy to participate.

A particularly lucky South African is due the PowerBall jackpot amount of R232m after selecting the correct sequence of numbers.

But what if that winner is a petrolhead? How would we best advise them to spend their winnings?

McLaren F1

Regarded by many as the greatest supercar ever built, McLaren's F1 was BMW V12 powered and featured aerodynamics and design genius which wasn't equalled for decades after its launch in the early 1990s.

Image: Net Car Show

McLaren also built precious few of them - which means that the 64 road-going F1s increase in value each year. The last time one of these three-seater supercars transacted to a new owner, the price was a tidy R200m.



A set of Koenigseggs

The Swedish hypercar brand which does things in a very different way and has proven that an ultra-low volume manufacturer can compete with established big brand technical expertise.

Koenigsegg has perhaps been the biggest issue for Bugatti to contend with, as the Swedish disruptor has continuously managed to produce cars of the power and speed to rival - and best - Bugatti's efforts.

Image: Net Car Show

With the PowerBall jackpot winnings, you could buy the entire Koenigsegg portfolio - which consists of two cars: Regera and Agera RS. Each is powered by a 5-litre twin-turbocharged V8.

Bundled as a deal, they'll cost you R60m, but you can double that price if you want them registered to be driven in South Africa - as SARS will want their bit of the deal too.

They are very rapid, with the Regera producing 1 340kW from its hybridised hypercar drivetrain and Agrera RS good for 1 000kW.

Ferrari 250 GTO

You couldn't imagine a car which would break the PowerBall winner's R232m budget, but this is one.

It's a classic 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, powered by its legendary 3-litre V12 engine – and so rare are these front-engined Ferraris that one sold for R680m in August 2018.

You'd need nearly three times the PowerBall winner's purse to afford one. Best start playing the Euro lotto online…

Formula 1 car

If you want the fastest car in the world, logic dictates that it would be an Formula 1 car, right?

So, what if our South African PowerBall winner was to decide on the purchase of one of those?

Image: Supplied

F1 cars aren't cheap and the going rate for a powered chassis with all the aero bits, trick electronics and massively complex multi-function steering wheel, is R200m.

That would leave about R32m worth of small change for some track day running costs such as fuel, tyres and the astronomical servicing fees associated with an F1 car.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail Coupe

No list of lotto winning automobiles would be complete without something from the most aristocratic of all car brands. Billed as the most expensive new car ever sold, the Sweptail Coupe is a glorious blend of traditional Rolls-Royce styling and design, with all the modern manufacturing methods which make these regal British cars so revered.

Image: Net Car Show

Perhaps the most bespoke build ever executed by Rolls-Royce, the Sweptail project was funded to the tune of R180m by its owner.

If the South African PowerBall lotto winner could convince that very privileged individual to sell, the price would balloon to close on their total R232m lotto winnings for importation to South Africa - if taxation was factored in.