#ICYMI: A wrapped up Fiat 500 to buying the perfect gifts for petrolheads - Here are your top festive stories

2018-12-28 16:00

Robin Classen

Fiat 500 wrapped in brown paper

Image: Press Association

Christmas might be over but the festive spirit is still well and truly alive. Here are some of the top Christmas inspired stories in case you missed it.

It can sometimes be a struggle to buy a petrolhead a gift but take a look at a few of them that will definitely make them smile over this festive season and beyond.

In case you missed

Fiat really felt the festive spirit as they wrapped up a '500' model as part of their #WrappedbyFiat Christmas Eve campaign.

READ: Perfect car gifts to buy a petrolhead this Christmas

The roads will be busy and standing in long lines is a big possibility. Check out the video on how to save and cut time on the roads during hectic the festive season.

Lamborghini is also sharing some of the Christmas spirit with their unique Christmas Drive, serving as the icing on the cake to celebrate their luxurious Urus SUV.

Three glamour girls,Vuyi, Songo and Charmaine packed their bags in a Nissan X-Trail to reconnect with their rural roots in a road trip from Jozi down to some villages on the Wild Coast.

Click on the links below to check out the full article:

