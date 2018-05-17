Here's how to reduce the risk of remote jamming in SA

Nthabiseng Moloi

Over the last few years, remote jamming has become an increasingly prevalent form of crime in shopping malls and parking lots across South Africa.

Using an inconspicuous hand-held device, thieves can block the signal from a vehicle and its remote/key-fob, leaving motorists none the wiser.

Given the abundance of warnings present in most public spaces, the majority of insurers do not provide cover for this form of crime, regarding it as an act of negligence on the part of the driver.

WATCH: Here's how car-jamming works in SA

Not only can this type of opportunistic theft be prevented by being more vigilant, but it is also one that lends itself more readily to insurance fraud, thanks to the fact that it leaves no visible traces of forced entry.

Whilst many might object to this policy caveat, the problem lies in the ability of the vehicle owner to in fact prove theft, either of the vehicle itself or its contents.

Without any visible breakages or signs of tampering, an insurer cannot rule out recklessness as a possible reason for damages, essentially rendering the contract null and void.

Have you been a victim of remote-jamming? Email us



Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck says: "The most important advice would be not to assume that your vehicle is locked. Don't just walk away - double check that the car is indeed locked. If you do not hear the click or beep of the alarm, the doors are most probably still not locked or have already been tampered with as you turn your back."



Here are a few easy ways to avoid becoming a victim of remote jamming:

1 Double Check



Thieves count on the fact that motorists are either pressed for time or secure in the belief that their car remotes are sufficient to secure their vehicles.

Next time you’re parking in a public space, make sure to allocate a few extra seconds to confirm that your car is locked before walking away. Once the car is locked, there’s nothing that a remote jammer can do to change that.

2 Don’t Make Yourself a Target



In many instances, car jammers target vehicles for the goods inside them, rather than for the car itself. So in order to make provisions for potential carelessness, it is important to ensure that you keep your valuables out of plain sight.

By minimising the appeal of your car as a target, you will be likelier to avoid becoming a victim of theft.

3 Install a Tracker System



By installing a car tracking system in your vehicle, you not only make it likelier to be recovered in the event that it is stolen, but you also improve the odds of a successful claim.

By reducing your risk status, you put yourself in a stronger position to claim for damages, as insurers are better placed to track your vehicle’s movements and establish proof of your claim.

