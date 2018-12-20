Here's how much it would cost to have Santa's sleigh insured

Christmas is right on our doorstep and Santa’s Elves will soon be giving his sleigh the final preparations for the big day.

However, while Santa Claus is a man of many mysterious magical powers, the rules apply to him the same as everybody else, which means that before he sets off on his journey to deliver presents to billions of children around the world, he has to make sure his vehicle is properly insured!

Seeing as he’ll be back at the North Pole in just 24 hours after his deliveries, temporary car insurance is the perfect solution – scroll down to see just how much it would cost to insure Santa’s sleigh?

Take a look at his complete driver profile: