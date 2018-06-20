--
Educating your kids to make smart decisions behind the wheel

Having regular conversations about safety, practicing driving together, and leading by example go a long way in ensuring your teen makes smart decisions when they get behind the wheel.

But there’s another simple step you can take to get on the same page about your family’s rules of the road. Create a Parent-Teen Driving Agreement that puts your rules in writing to clearly set expectations and limits.

Educating your kids

Work with your teen to outline hazards to avoid and consequences for breaking rules. Keep it on the fridge and update it as your teen gains experience and more driving privileges.


