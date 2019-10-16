 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
The cars SA government is buying

"We often complain that government has ridiculous vehicle purchasing habits but the data tells us that expenditure is being curbed."

WATCH: Best save ever?

South African Moto2 rider Steven Odendaal pulled off one of the greatest 'saves' in motorsport at the Czech GP.

Citroen's new model assault in SA, Why VW changed its logo - Top motoring stories of the day

2019-10-16 15:58

Robin Classen

New vw logo

Image: Twitter

As part of their re-introduction into the South African market, Citroen launched a trio of new models. Wheels24 editor Janine Van der Post attended the launch in Johannesburg.

Wheels24 correspondent Lance Branquinho takes a look at the real reason why Volkswagen changed its logo to be implemented on future models.

Top stories of the day

Michelle Lewis takes a look at some of the best-selling, pre-owned 4x2 bakkies currently priced under R450 000, you'll be surprised who tops the list.

READ | Off to Parys for the SA National Cross Country Series finals

The sixth and final round of the 2019 South African National Cross Country Series will take place on 1 and 2 November at Parys in the Free State.

Click on the links below to read the full article:

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Harley-Davidson puts electric bike on hold

2019-10-16 10:12

Most ReadEditor's Choice
SEE | Here are the best-selling 4x2 bakkies under R450 000 SEE | Spoilers, cut springs, under-car lighting - 5 mods you should never do to your car Volkswagen changed its logo – here's the real reason why the brand has a new badge Back in SA - Citroen launches new C5 Aircross SUV in SA Ferrari has a 'long list' of concerns about 2021 rules
The last Saab with 66km 'on the clock' to go under the hammer The marque of Marquez: Six-time MotoGP champion hailed by greats 10 facts to know about the new Volkswagen T-Cross in SA From boy racer to elegant driver - How the Toyota Corolla has evolved through time Here's how this veteran petrolhead became a Ford fan
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 