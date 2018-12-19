 --
WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

Cape Town to Kathmandu, Everything you need to know about the BMW 3 Series - Here are your top motoring stories of the day

2018-12-19 20:00

Robin Classen

Tesla Hyperloop

Image: ROBYN BECK / POOL / AFP

Is your car and movie knowledge up to scratch? Why not try your hand at the car movie quiz and see if you can spot all 24 cars in movies over the years.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk unveiled his underground transportation tunnel, and offered rides to VIP's.

Top stories of the day

The new BMW 3 Series has officially been launched and will be heading to local shores from next year. Take a look at everything you need to know about the luxury sedan.

SEE: This is what cars would look like if celebrities designed them

It took a total of 17 000km, 146 days and 10 countries for Kingsley Holgate and his fleet of Land Rovers to journey from Cape Town all the way to Kathmandu.

Take a look at how certain cars would look if they were designed by famous celebrities like DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams. Which design gets your nod?

Click on the links below to check out the full article:

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

WATCH: Honda tests self-driving, off-road 'autonomous work vehicles'

2018-12-19 18:00

