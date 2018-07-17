--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
New Sasol GTC cars set for thrills

The iconic Grand Prix Circuit will present a new challenge to the GTC drivers as they tackle the country’s fastest racetrack on June 16.

Suzuki’s new Swift hatch and sedan in SA

Suzuki kicks off its new model assault with an all new Swift hatchback and standalone sedan called the Dzire.

WATCH: Rolls-Royce unveils hybrid 'flying taxi'

2018-07-17 09:49

British engine maker Rolls-Royce revealed plans this week to develop a hybrid electric vehicle, dubbed the "flying taxi", which takes off and lands vertically and could be airborne within five years.

The London-listed aerospace giant, which is based in Derby in central England, showed off the plans at the Farnborough Airshow for the first time, as other players also rush into the market segment.

A Rolls-Royce 'flying taxi'

Rolls said it hoped to manufacture a prototype version of its electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) vehicle within the next 18 months, and could potentially take to the skies in the early 2020s.

WATCH: The Vy 400 flying taxi can take you across the world at 650km/h

The Rolls-Royce EVTOL plane will seat four or five people, with a flying range of 805km and a top speed of 321km/h.

"In this market, you will see something like this flying within three to five years, and we will demonstrate the system in two years.

At the end of next year we will be flight ready," said Rob Watson, head of Rolls-Royce's electrical team.

The hybrid vehicle, which has so far cost single-digit millions of pounds to develop, will use a traditional gas turbine engine with an electrical system wrapped around it.

Rolls-Royce is also researching an all-electric product but that is not as advanced as the EVTOL offering.

"There is an emerging market for all-electric planes but we believe that you need a level of requirement that an all electric system cannot really provide today.

Hybrid propulsion

"So, all-electric is the way to hop around within a city, but if you want to travel 200 or 300 miles, if you want to run London to Paris, then you are going to want to run something that will give you that range.

"So we think you will see hybrid propulsion systems starting to make this market," Watson told AFP.

Rolls is not alone in the hybrid "flying taxi" marketplace.

Other companies researching the sector include US taxi-hailing company Uber, the Google-backed Kitty Hawk project, Lilium Aviation in Germany, Safran in France, and Honeywell in the United States.

The aerospace sector's push into electric propulsion has drawn comparisons with the automotive industry, where electric cars are gaining ground in terms of popularity and performance.

"Think of it like the car industry. Historically everybody had an internal combustion engine over time you add more electric capability to it and then you start to see electric cars.

In the same way, we are introducing a hybrid propulsion system into this market because we think it gives you that range and capability," added Watson.

Potential disruptor

David Stewart, aviation and aerospace adviser and partner at Oliver Wyman, told AFP that the aerospace sector was facing pressure to become more environmentally friendly.

"I think that electrical propulsion is a potential disruptor to the way things are powered," said Stewart, who will speak at Farnborough on Tuesday.

"We are quite a long way for electrical power to be a replacement for kerosene, but never say never."

                                                                 Image: Rolls-Royce / Twitter

He cautioned that Rolls-Royce's flying taxi concept was in reality a development platform to test the new technology.

The real market opportunity will likely be a scaled up version of 10-15 seats that can serve a wider variety of applications, according to Stewart.

Watson added: "Over time you've got more electrical capability for bigger and bigger aircraft - and that's really what we are thinking about today.

"We are learning today about the technology that we will need tomorrow.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Car owners 'at the mercy of dealers': High prices, lack of choice major concerns by motorists for new 'code of conduct' for SA car industry

2018-07-17 09:33

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Need to fix your vehicle? Here are the best panel beaters in SA most likely to 'fix your car right the first time' - study August petrol price hike on the cards - AA Car owners 'at the mercy of dealers': High prices, lack of choice major concerns by motorists for new 'code of conduct' for SA car industry WATCH: World's most powerful Hypercar - the out of this worlds Alieno Arcanum has a whopping 3340kW! WATCH: A custom built Porsche 912 takes off-roading to a whole new level
Young and newly promoted in SA? Here are 5 best Youth Day starter pack cars 73 Cayenne SUVs in a single month! Here's how many cars Porsche SA has sold so far in 2018 The perfect combo: Potent McLaren 570s Spider and monstrous Mercedes-AMG GT C - two incredibly unique sports cars driven in SA More petrol price hikes for SA: 'Oil down but Rand pummels fuel price' - AA More Vrr-Pha for your VW Polo: Hot 147kW GTI arrives in SA!
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 