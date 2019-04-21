WATCH: Electric cars - are they worth it?

 --
2019-04-21

Electric cars have become an unexpected talking point ahead of the US election and European policy.

Plans for EVs are set to continue with a number of manufacturers unveiling plans for electric SUVs and bakkies. Earlier this year, Jaguar launched its first electric SUV, the i-Pace, in South Africa.

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more relevant, and ever more usable as automakers push the limits of battery range and recharge times.

Tesla's Model S 100D leads the charge internationally with a claimed range of 539km.



2019-04-21 07:00
