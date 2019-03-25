Next-gen electric cars: BMW iX3, i4 and iNEXT head to the Arctic for extreme testing

BMW i is preparing to launch its next-generation of electrically powered models.

Three of the brand’s electric models are currently going through a key phase of their series development process at the BMW Group’s winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Together with the BMW iX3 already due to go on sale next year, the BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT, being brought to market in 2021, are also completing an intensive test programme.

Within the framework of comprehensive vehicle testing, their drive and suspension components are being put to the test under extreme weather and road conditions.

Image: BMW

The testing area situated at the edge of the Arctic Circle provides the ideal requirements for this purpose. On the icy surfaces of frozen lakes, on snow and in the bitter cold, the electric motors, the high-voltage batteries and the power electronics of BMW eDrive technology as well as the suspension control systems are demonstrating their high level of performance and reliability.

The latest chapter of the BMW Group electrification strategy will be heralded by a Sports Activity Vehicle. In 2020, the BMW iX3 will already feature the fifth-generation of BMW eDrive technology for the first time.

With a range of more than 400km and the possibility to use DC charging stations with a capacity of 150kW to charge its battery, the first all-electric SAV is ideally suitable for day-to-day use and long-distance travel.



The BMW iX3 will be the first model produced for the entire global market by the BMW Brilliance Automotive Joint Venture at the Chinese production location in Shenyang.

The BMW i4 delivers locally emission-free driving pleasure combined with outstanding sportiness. The four-door coupe positioned in the premium mid-range segment combines a dynamic design with inspiring performance and a high level of ride comfort. Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology featured by the BMW i4 facilitates a range of more than 600km.

Moreover, the electric motor’s spontaneous power development can be utilised above all to achieve a dynamic driving experience. The BMW i4 sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 4 seconds and reaches a top speed of more than 200km/h. The BMW i4 will be produced at the BMW Munich plant starting 2021.

Image: BMW

With the proportions and dimensions of a luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, a fifth-generation electric drive unit and systems for highly automated driving, the BMW iNEXT embodies the future of driving pleasure in a particularly comprehensive way.

As the BMW Group’s future modular construction system, it combines the latest innovations in the areas of design, automated driving, connectivity, electrification and services (D+ACES) defined by the NUMBER ONE > NEXT corporate strategy. BMW eDrive ensures a range exceeding 600km.

The car is equipped with the latest connectivity features and designed for Level 3 automated driving. The BMW Group’s new technology flagship will be produced at the BMW Dingolfing plant as from 2021.

Image: BMW