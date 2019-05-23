WATCH: MX-5, McLaren F1 - 5 of the greatest cars of the 1990s

The 1990s was a golden era for many automakers.That decade produced some of the greatest vehicles of all time, and was known as a halcyon era for the vehicle industry. Vehicle modernisation rapidly hit when the millennium hit, leaving these five cars as some of the best. READ: Toyota Tazz, BMW E36, Nissan Maxima... Here are some of Mzansi's motoring icons of the 1990sIn 1989, the Mazda MX-5 made its debut, not knowing then that it would become one of the most loved vehicles today. The McLaren F1 was easily most impressive car of the decade, and even won the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours.Without a doubt, the BMW M3 E36 is still a huge favourite all over the world. The second-generation model played a huge role in cementing the reputation of the M-badge.The XJ220 definitely set a new era in stone, and was something spectacular, and it paved the way for many new magnificent models.Last, but not least, is the Ferrari F355, the greatest V8 from the automaker of all time.