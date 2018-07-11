--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
New Sasol GTC cars set for thrills

The iconic Grand Prix Circuit will present a new challenge to the GTC drivers as they tackle the country’s fastest racetrack on June 16.

Suzuki’s new Swift hatch and sedan in SA

Suzuki kicks off its new model assault with an all new Swift hatchback and standalone sedan called the Dzire.

South African GP Alfa Romeo P3 Tipo B Monoposto to go under the hammer at Goodwood Festival of Speed

2018-07-11 12:00

Image: Tony Baker/Classic & Sportscar

The 1936 South African Grand Prix – the second running of the event – drew some pretty exotic machinery to East London. Two Bugatti Type 59s, a Type 35 Bugatti that would win the race in the hands of Dr. Mario Massacurati, Alfa Romeo 8C Monza, Maserati 8CM, and this car: Richard Shuttleworth’s one-year old Alfa Romeo P3 Tipo B Monoposto.

Bonham’s is about to offer the car at auction at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend, with an invitation to the new owner to return the car to South Africa in November for the South African Historic Grand Prix Festival in East London.

                                                                      Image: Tony Baker/Classic & Sportscar 

When the Alfa arrived in East London in 1936, it was about as exotic as they came: a straight eight-cylinder twin overhead cam twin supercharged engine, split differentials at the back, and single seat configuration. And weighing just 750kg, it was fast. The state-of-the-art car became the grand prix standard and consequently remain in huge demand by collectors and enthusiasts as a fast, reliable and imminently usable pre-war machine in the world’s best historic events.

                                                                   Image: Tony Baker/Classic & Sportscar 
Alfa Romeo built just 12 of these fabled grand prix machines in 1934. This particular car was a thirteenth car built by Scuderia Ferrari and supplied to Richard Shuttleworth for the 1935 racing season. 

Most notably, Shuttleworth won the inaugural Donnington Grand Prix amongst a busy season of racing and hillclimbing before heading down to South Africa.

It became a South African story far beyond motor racing. 

The second South African Grand Prix was run over eighteen laps on the 12-mile Prince George Circuit in East London. It wasn’t to end well for Shuttleworth, however. Travelling at high speed on the coastal section, a gale-force crosswind gusting off the ocean and blasting through a gap in the flanking vegetation caused Shuttleworth to lose control of the Alfa, which dashed into the roadside scrub, tripped, and somersaulted, throwing him out to sustain serious head and leg injuries.

Fellow entrants T.P. Cholmondeley-Tapper and Arthur Dobson contacted South Africa’s leading head-injury specialist, 1,200km away in Johannesburg, who chartered an aircraft for himself, his assistants and equipment, and set off for East London to attend to the unconscious Shuttleworth.

The doctor eventually arrived in East London by car after his plane developed engine trouble and had to land en route. But he successful brought Shuttleworth round for the first time since his crash. 

Tapper later recalled that Shuttleworth told him “that he vividly remembered being thrown high into the air and having a long, long way to fall before hitting the ground…” Shuttleworth only returned to England four month’s later and would never race again.

Shuttleworth had his crash-damaged Alfa returned from South African to the Scuderia Ferrari workshops in Modena, Italy where he had it rebuilt during the winter of 1938-39. 


                                                              Image: Tony Baker/Classic & Sportscar 

When World War 2 erupted in 1939, Shuttleworth – also a keen aviator – joined the Royal Airforce but crashed to his death on 2 August 1940.

The South African Historic Grand Prix Festival has assembled nearly 20 pre-war cars from 25 November to 2 December, including some of the actual grand prix cars that raced in East London between 1934 and 1939. One can only hope that Shuttleworth’s Alfa Romeo P3 might also return to the Indian Ocean circuit, hopefully without the drama.

Get your tickets early for this momentous event and experience some of the most valuable racing cars in the world first hand. Tickets are available here and you can follow the event on Facebook – SA Historic Grand Prix Festival.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

FBI says ex-Apple engineer stole autonomous car tech

2018-07-11 09:58

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stylish Rush arrives in SA: We drive Toyota's new 'baby Fortuner' - can the compact SUV take on Honda's BR-V? Motorists to cough up as much as R400 a day to park in the Cape Town CBD WATCH: SA car 'ponzi' scam - How a dealership sold luxury cars to motorists who could never afford them A nasty surprise: This is what you pay when your service plan expires Gallery: 2018 Toyota Rush
Young and newly promoted in SA? Here are 5 best Youth Day starter pack cars 73 Cayenne SUVs in a single month! Here's how many cars Porsche SA has sold so far in 2018 The perfect combo: Potent McLaren 570s Spider and monstrous Mercedes-AMG GT C - two incredibly unique sports cars driven in SA More petrol price hikes for SA: 'Oil down but Rand pummels fuel price' - AA More Vrr-Pha for your VW Polo: Hot 147kW GTI arrives in SA!
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 