'Container find' - treasure trove of classic car parts worth more than a million Rand discovered by accident

2018-06-11 09:17

Image: Newspress

In an amazing "container find" in the South of England COYS the International Car auctioneers have uncovered an astonishing collection of rare classic car parts that are worth well over a million pounds.

The treasure trove of parts includes many valuable spares and items from the great Italian marques such as Ferrari, Maserati and Abarth, including parts for rarer models such as the 250 SWB, 250 GTO, 275, Competition Daytona, F40 and 512LM, along with Maserati 250F and various other Italian competition cars. 

Amazingly, many of the parts are still in their original wooden packing cases dating from the 1960s, or in their original boxes wrapped in oiled paper. 

Important car parts

Chris Routledge, Managing Director at the firm who has spent the last few days hunting through the containers said: "Something of this scale and with the importance and rarity of the cars they are related to is unprecedented.

"We are looking at least £1-million pounds worth of spares, probably more and I have never seen anything like it."


He added: "Its an Aladdin’s cave which is going to excite people all over the world.

"There are wire wheels in their original wooden boxes, carburetors in their original oiled wrapping paper, exhaust pipes, radiator grills, dashboards, the list just goes on and on.

"It will take us several days to catalogue the parts and once we have done that we will issue a full list of the spares.

"I feel a bit like Howard Carter uncovering Tutankhamen’s tomb in 1922, every time we remove one box or item there is something else of huge interest hiding behind."

The items were part of a private collection, the owner of which passed away many years ago.

It is to be offered at No Reserve in an all-day sale on June 29, ahead of COYS ever-successful Blenheim Palace auction on June 30. 

coys  |  london  |  car parts

