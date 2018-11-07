WATCH: VW's new baby T-Cross SUV uncovered and on its way to SA

The covers have finally come off VW's latest addition to the family as the brand recently celebrated the world premiere of its T-Cross mini-SUV.

Based on the Polo, the mini-SUV joins the T-Roc, Tiguan and Touareg to complete the brand's line-up in the segment.

Coming to SA

Buyers will have a choice of 4 engine variants ranging in power from 70kW to 110kW. There is an R-line version as well.

WATCH: Meet VW's new SA-bound baby crossover SUV - T-Cross

Volkswagen South Africa says that the T-Cross is headed for local shores though exact launch date and specifications have yet to be confirmed.