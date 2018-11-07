 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: VW's new baby T-Cross SUV uncovered and on its way to SA

2018-11-07 08:50

Robin Classen

VW T-Cross

Image: Deutsche Welle

The covers have finally come off VW's latest addition to the family as the brand recently celebrated the world premiere of its T-Cross mini-SUV.

Based on the Polo, the mini-SUV joins the T-Roc, Tiguan and Touareg to complete the brand's line-up in the segment.

Coming to SA

Buyers will have a choice of 4 engine variants ranging in power from 70kW to 110kW. There is an R-line version as well.

WATCH: Meet VW's new SA-bound baby crossover SUV - T-Cross

Volkswagen South Africa says that the T-Cross is headed for local shores though exact launch date and specifications have yet to be confirmed.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

PICS: From father to son - Rare Jaguar E-Type, awesome F-Type, one epic reunion in Cape Town

2018-11-06 15:00
Read more on:    volkswagen  |  robin classen  |  new models  |  t-cross

Most ReadEditor's Choice
3 Series, 8 Series coupe, Z4... All the awesome new BMWs headed to SA in 2019 WATCH: 'What were they thinking?!' This could be the worst parking you'll see today WATCH: Suzuki's new giant-slaying Jimny in SA - the four ingredients essential to creating a serious 4x4 Meet the world's most advanced electric motorbike - Here's why the 'Vector' is the future of urban mobility PICS: From father to son - Rare Jaguar E-Type, awesome F-Type, one epic reunion in Cape Town
New Porsche 911 undergoes final testing before 2019 debut WATCH: NP300, Picanto, Yaris and i20 hatchback - here's how some of SA's most popular cars fair in crash tests It's only the beginning: Here's why Isuzu's mu-X is punching well above its weight Funkiest 4x4 by far: Suzuki launches fourth-generation Jimny in SA - We have prices, pictures and specs WATCH: An ode to the Mk1 GTI - the snappy little VW Up! GTI is a modern rendition of the first classic
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 