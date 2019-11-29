WATCH | VW spices up its T-Roc with a 221kW R model

You know a Volkswagen means business when you see an 'R' badge slapped on its bum. The German brand has now turned out a sports version of its T-Roc crossover SUV, joining the likes of the Golf, Touareg and Arteon.

The elements of performance and assertive styling is brought together in the SUV to stand alongside its German cousins, the Audi SQ2 and BMW X2M.

The meaty bits

The wizardry responsible for its 221kW and 400Nm is the brand's ever-popular turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, the very same one from the Golf R. Power is sent to all four wheels via a slick-shifting 7-speed DSG transmission. Top speed is limited to 250km/h and runs to 100km/h from a standstill in 4.8-seconds.

WATCH | Closer look at the Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible

The quad Akrapovic sports exhaust and beefy 19-inch wheels gives you an indication that not all is at it seems with this SUV. In addition, everything from the bootlid, seats and sill panels are emblazed with the 'R' logo.



Launched earlier in 2019, the automaker's T-Cross is the first of the automaker's new compact SUVs which made its way to SA, bagging 810 units of sales in its first month in the local market. October saw 1 132 units sold of the now-popular 'baby SUV'.

According to Volkswagen South Africa, the T-Roc R is not confirmed for introduction in South Africa at the moment but the standard model is due locally during the second half of 2020.

Compiled by: Robin Classen