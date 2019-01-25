WATCH: VW says farewell to its iconic Beetle with a cool 'Final Edition' version

The Volkswagen Beetle has become a global icon ever since its very first introduction all the way back in 1938.

The original Beetle ceased production years ago and now it's literally the end-of-the-line for the modern version. VW officially announced plans in 2018 to permanently retire the bug.



Goodbye old faithful

VW in the US is now closing the chapter on the history of the Bug with a modern 'Final Edition' rendition.

Although there are still a few Beetles roaming the streets, their presence signifies the last remnants of what has been an automotive classic.