WATCH: The refreshed Audi R8 has new looks and performance upgrades

2019-03-23 14:00
No Audi is more dynamic and powerful than the R8! Now, after four years, the second generation has been given a facelift. It has a new look, an upgraded engine, better suspension and improved steering.

READ: Audi updates its iconic SA-bound R8 with design tweaks, enhanced performance

The Audi R8 has not just been aesthetically upgraded, but it's engine and suspension has been improved too, and this gives it an edge over the previous model.

Car tester Klaus Niedzwiedz says the R8 has a different look to its predecessor with rounded off contour lines. It has a new front end with aerodynamic elements, while the single-frame grille has been made flatter and wider.

