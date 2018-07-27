WATCH: The Fiat 500 Convertible is not your average city car

Since its launch in 1957, the Fiat 500 has been reinvented several times by increasing in size and getting technically up-to-date, along with featuring a new fabric soft-top.

The agile city car is an esteemed part of Italian culture and its current guise might just be its best look yet.

Retro-lifestyle statement

The entry-level version boasts a 1.2-litre engine producing 51kW, but if you feel for a bit more 'oomph', there is also a 78kW engine available. Similarly, Fiat's tuning house, Abarth can also add a bit more power as well.

READ: Fiat celebrates two millionth 500 produced with 'Collezione' model

The rear offers space for most adults and the overhead fabric roof folds without any hassle to passengers and at speeds in excess of 50km/h.

It has seen a number of changes over the years, some of which include an increase in top speed, engine positioning and of course pricing.

It's the small things that make the little 500 stand out from the rest.