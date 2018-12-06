 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Here's a closer look at the fastest Kia ever built - Meet the Stinger GT

2018-12-06 19:00

Khaya Dondolo, Janine Van der Post

The Stinger GT is powered by Kia’s high-performance 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 GDI (gasoline direct injection) engine that develops 272kW/510Nm.

This makes it the fastest Kia ever to be driven on South African roads with a top speed of 270km/h.

This stinging Kia GT is already on sale in SA but not through dealerships. To purchase one of these exclusive cars, customers have to visit the Stinger website and it retails for R859 995.

READ: Kia stuns with awesome RWD Stinger

Have Kia outdone themselves?

It is equipped with a mechanical limited-slip differential that helps to evenly distribute power through the rear wheels.

There are also five driveing modes; Personal, Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart.


Wheels24' Janine Van der Post says: There's absolutely no doubt that the Stinger GT is the hottest car in the automaker's stable - in this era. Of course there were some pretty cool Kia models before, but nothing can compare to this. Not by a long shot.

Besides that, it's such a refreshing new model in our local market too. With manufactures taking to a distinctive styling across their stables for a more uniformed look across their brands, it's just great to see something entirely new and that doesn't look like anything else out there.

The look of astonishment on everyone's face when you can lip read them saying "What is THAT? A KIA???" when passing by is sheer bliss. So is driving this striking vehicle.

There's hardly anything not to like on the Stinger GT: it has an incredible design that makes it quite prominent on the road, and those power figures are sublime, making it such a pleasure to drive.

The front end design is sharp and aggressive and the bonnet reminds us of the sporty character of a Nissan Skyline GT R of yesteryear. I love the LED light design right across the rear, along with the twin exhaust tailpipes on either side of the rear bumper.

The second-generation 8-speed transmission is a hoot making gear changes absolutely seamless. Yes, there's a tiny bit of turbo-lag, but that's expected in almost any turbocharged unit. With 272kW on tap, overtaking is child's play like Red Bull's Max Verstappen blasting past his rivals on an F1 track.

Acceleration picks up without any notice, and the Stinger GT is an incredible piece of machinery. If a car had to match a quote, the Stinger GT would go it: "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee"... It sits on the road like glitter on a toddler's art piece and goes into tight bends like ease, gliding out as you give it more throttle. 

From the indulgent soft Nappa leather red interior, heated seats in the rear and loads of other standard features, the Stinger GT is a treat for any petrolhead. 

With a price tag of R859 995, it is worth every cent!

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

E21, E30 E36... BMW’s popular 3 Series through the years

2018-12-06 12:00

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Perfect car gifts to buy a petrolhead this Christmas Here's why you should go for an expensive vehicle and not a 'cheapie' - 5 top tips for car-shopping over the festive period E21, E30 E36... BMW’s popular 3 Series through the years Wow, what a good month for Suzuki's little giant-slayer! All-new Jimny 4x4 bumps sales up by 104% year-on-year All hail the DSG - VW celebrates 15 years of their famed transmission
Meet racer Wade Young - SA's greatest motorsport athlete you've probably never even heard of Here's why you should go for an expensive vehicle and not a 'cheapie' - 5 top tips for car-shopping over the festive period WATCH: Here are some supercar facts you might not know Clunk! Grind! 10 car noises you shouldn't ignore in SA VOTE: 2019 SA Car of the Year battle - which of these top models do you think deserves the coveted title?
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 