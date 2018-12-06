WATCH: Here's a closer look at the fastest Kia ever built - Meet the Stinger GT

The Stinger GT is powered by Kia’s high-performance 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 GDI (gasoline direct injection) engine that develops 272kW/510Nm.

This makes it the fastest Kia ever to be driven on South African roads with a top speed of 270km/h.

This stinging Kia GT is already on sale in SA but not through dealerships. To purchase one of these exclusive cars, customers have to visit the Stinger website and it retails for R859 995.

Have Kia outdone themselves?

It is equipped with a mechanical limited-slip differential that helps to evenly distribute power through the rear wheels.

There are also five driveing modes; Personal, Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart.







Wheels24' Janine Van der Post says: There's absolutely no doubt that the Stinger GT is the hottest car in the automaker's stable - in this era. Of course there were some pretty cool Kia models before, but nothing can compare to this. Not by a long shot.

Besides that, it's such a refreshing new model in our local market too. With manufactures taking to a distinctive styling across their stables for a more uniformed look across their brands, it's just great to see something entirely new and that doesn't look like anything else out there.

The look of astonishment on everyone's face when you can lip read them saying "What is THAT? A KIA???" when passing by is sheer bliss. So is driving this striking vehicle.

There's hardly anything not to like on the Stinger GT: it has an incredible design that makes it quite prominent on the road, and those power figures are sublime, making it such a pleasure to drive.

The front end design is sharp and aggressive and the bonnet reminds us of the sporty character of a Nissan Skyline GT R of yesteryear. I love the LED light design right across the rear, along with the twin exhaust tailpipes on either side of the rear bumper.





The second-generation 8-speed transmission is a hoot making gear changes absolutely seamless. Yes, there's a tiny bit of turbo-lag, but that's expected in almost any turbocharged unit. With 272kW on tap, overtaking is child's play like Red Bull's Max Verstappen blasting past his rivals on an F1 track.

Acceleration picks up without any notice, and the Stinger GT is an incredible piece of machinery. If a car had to match a quote, the Stinger GT would go it: "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee"... It sits on the road like glitter on a toddler's art piece and goes into tight bends like ease, gliding out as you give it more throttle.

From the indulgent soft Nappa leather red interior, heated seats in the rear and loads of other standard features, the Stinger GT is a treat for any petrolhead.